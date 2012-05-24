MOSCOW May 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Thursday that non-state oil companies should be able to
develop offshore resource assets, but only if they don't then
sell on their rights to foreign enterprises.
According to Russian law, only state-controlled Rosneft
and Gazprom have the right to develop Arctic
offshore deposits.
Last month four Russian companies, TNK-BP, LUKOIL
, Surgutneftegaz and Bashneft asked
Putin to free up access to the shelf resources.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker)