MOSCOW Dec 12 A meeting of Russia's energy
commission and the country's leading oil producers, chaired by
President Vladimir Putin and due to be held on Dec. 19, has been
postponed again, an industry source told Reuters on Monday.
The reason for the delay was not immediately clear.
It was expected that the commission, where Igor Sechin,
Putin's long-standing ally and the head of country's largest oil
producer Rosneft acts as the secretary, could discuss
implementation of total oil production cuts of 300,000 barrels
per day by Russia as agreed with OPEC on Saturday.
Sechin is known for his anti-OPEC stance and has repeatedly
said that the group has lost its global influence due to a boom
in shale oil production in the United States.
Russia's second largest producer Lukoil has said
it is willing to cut production as part of the global deal.
Tatneft, another large producer, said it would reduce
its oil output by 20,000 barrels per day in 2017.
