INTERVIEW-Figure skating-Fernandez targets Orser's golden hat-trick
LONDON, March 25 As far as Spain's Javier Fernandez is concerned, his coach Brian Orser is more than just a mentor with the Midas touch.
MOSCOW Nov 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on Wednesday with the heads of Russia's sporting federations to discusss preparations for the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.
The meeting coincides with calls for Russia to be banned from the Games after allegations of systematic doping by Russian athletes. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Jason Bush)
LONDON, March 25 As far as Spain's Javier Fernandez is concerned, his coach Brian Orser is more than just a mentor with the Midas touch.
LONDON, March 25 Javier Fernandez, Yuzuru Hanyu and Patrick Chan have won the last six men's titles at the figure skating world championships but the 'old guard' will be under pressure in Helsinki to quell the growing threat posed by a gang of high-flying upstarts.