DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
MOSCOW Oct 2 Russia remains committed to developing an open, market economy, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, addressing the VTB Russia Calling investment conference.
Putin also said that Russia - which faces Western sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine - remained committed to the principles of the World Trade Organization, adding that this was unlike some countries that founded the organisation. (Reporting By Alexander Winning and Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans on Monday recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.