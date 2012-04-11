(Updates with MP quotes, details)
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, April 11 Several opposition deputies
walked out of Russia's lower house of parliament on Wednesday in
protest at comments by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin about a
dispute over a local election.
Oleg Shein, a representative of the opposition Just Russia
party, and a group of supporters went on a hunger strike after
complaining of fraud in a mayoral election in the southern city
of Astrakhan which he lost to a rival from a pro-Kremlin party.
In response to a question from Just Russia after delivering
a speech to the Duma, Putin said the correct way to challenge
the election outcome was through the courts.
"As far as I know, your colleague Oleg Shein, has started
the hunger strike but did not appeal to court. This is a bit
strange. Why go on hunger strike?" Putin said.
"Maybe the court will sort it out and everybody will agree
with the outcome. It seems to me that they have to go to court."
Shein's hunger strike has become a focus for the opposition
as it tries to breathe new life into protests against Putin that
have lost steam since he was elected for a six-year term as
president on March 4.
It was not immediately clear how many deputies were involved
in the walkout. Just Russia has 64 representatives in the
450-seat Duma but some of its deputies stayed in the session
hall.
Just Russia argues that it could not launch a convincing
appeal to the court without hard evidence in the form of
election-day video recordings from cameras installed at polling
stations across Russia on Putin's orders.
The party says it was denied access to the material.
Just Russia leader Sergei Mironov, a former Putin ally with
whom he has fallen out under pressure from more anti-Putin party
members, said previous appeals to the court had failed.
"In the last three years, there were three cases of
(election) lawlessness in Astrakhan. We went to the courts
twice. The outcome is well known. Justice does not exist, at
least in Astrakhan," Mironov said.
"Our friends in Astrakhan have no illusions about the
objectivity of Astrakhan courts."
Shein was quoted by RIA news agency as saying that his
supporters had now obtained the required video footage and
planned to file their lawsuit on Friday.
Responding to Mironov's speech Putin said any judgement over
the election results fell outside his area of responsibility.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Editing by Timothy Heritage)