MOSCOW, April 14 Media reports about offshore
accounts in Panama are a "provocation", Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, blaming U.S. officials and U.S.
bank Goldman Sachs for attempts to influence Russian elections.
The leak of confidential documents from a Panamanian law
firm earlier this month has had political repercussions in many
countries, after shining a spotlight on the offshore wealth of
politicians and public figures worldwide.
The files, which contained the details of clients around the
world, prompted Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson, the prime minister
of Iceland, to quit, put British Prime Minister David Cameron
under pressure over his family's financial affairs, and sparked
calls in Ukraine to investigate President Petro Poroshenko.
The revelations included details of offshore companies
belonging to Sergei Roldulgin, a famous Russian cellist who was
a childhood friend of Putin and is godfather to his eldest
daughter, Maria.
Putin reiterated his defence of Rodulgin, portraying the
scandal as a conspiracy orchestrated by U.S. officials and
financiers aimed against Putin and his government.
"Who does it, these provocations? We know that there are
some staff of official American institutions," he said at an
annual televised phone-in with the Russian public.
Putin said that German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung, which
he said had been first to publish the Panama documents, belonged
to a leading U.S. bank.
"Süddeutsche Zeitung is a media holding company owned by an
American financial corporation, Goldman Sachs," he said.
"That is, the ears of the instigators are sticking out
everywhere, but they do not even redden."
"We should not be expecting them to show any kind of a
remorse. They will keep on doing it and the closer to the
(Russian) elections, there will be more of that stuff."
In a statement on the newspaper's website, Stefan Hilscher,
managing director of the Süddeutsche Zeitung, said the newspaper
"has no relationship under corporate law with Goldman Sachs",
adding the paper's ownership was publicly available information.
Goldman Sachs referred to Hilscher's statement and declined
further comment.
According to the leaked documents, the companies owned by
Rodulgin had handled billions of dollars, including loans from
companies linked to the state or other friends of Putin.
Putin has previously defended Roldulgin, saying he was not
corrupt and that he was "proud to have such friends". [ID:
nL5N17A3NH]
