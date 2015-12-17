MOSCOW Dec 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia would have to raise the pension age at some point.

"I still think the time has not come yet... When we should do it, I have no answer, but such an economic problem exists," Putin told his annual news conference. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Alexander Winning and Christian Lowe; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)