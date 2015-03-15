(Refiles to fix headline)
MOSCOW, March 15 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
declined to comment on a report from the independent news outlet
Dozhd on Sunday that said Russian President Vladimir Putin had
not been in Moscow for the last several days.
Putin, who has not been seen in public or on live television
broadcasts for more than a week, postponed a meeting with Kazakh
and Belarussian leaders last week.
Sources told Dozhd that the president was at his residence
on Lake Valdai in Novgorod province. Peskov declined to comment
when contacted by Dozhd.
A Kazakh government official, speaking on the condition of
anonymity, told Reuters that Putin may have cancelled the summit
with the Belarussian and Kazakh leaders because of illness.
Speaking to Reuters on Thursday, however, Peskov gave assurances
that the 62-year-old president was in good
health.
Putin's silence in the past week has fuelled feverish
speculation on everything from the state of his health to his
grip on power and whether he went to Switzerland to watch his
girlfriend give birth.
The Kremlin has denied the rumours.
Putin has a scheduled meeting with Kyrgyzstan President
Almazbek Atambayev in St Petersburg on March 16, the Kremlin
said in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Rosalind Russell)