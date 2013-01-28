* Putin says further privatisation deals should be in Russia
* Wants Moscow to turn into global financial centre
* Says State Pension Fund could invest in IPOs
* Analysts say domestic market too small to digest volumes
By Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Jan 28 Russian President Vladimir
Putin's call for privatisations to be focused on the Moscow
bourse may have the unwanted effect of draining demand from a
planned $2 billion stock offering by banking group VTB
.
Analysts warned on Monday that the Moscow stock exchange is
too small to supply all the capital being sought by VTB and a
series of state-owned companies, which could depress the price
of the shares they aim to sell.
And a shortage of local demand could also undermine Putin's
desire to use the planned share offerings to boost Moscow's
status as a financial hub.
Seeking to transform Moscow into global financial centre
rivalling New York, London and Hong Kong, Putin called last week
for all state share sales to be held in Russia.
"If we don't start doing this right now we will never be
able to - we will be just talking all the time about the need to
do this," Putin told senior officials on Friday, according to a
transcript published on the Kremlin's web site.
Analysts said the move would primarily affect VTB, which
plans an issue of at least 10 percent of its shares this spring,
raising at least $2 billion to bolster its capital base.
"A solely domestic placement could reduce demand for VTB's
(share issue), as foreign investors are more accustomed to
depositary receipts and the volume ... is large for the domestic
market," analyst Natalia Berezina at brokerage Uralsib said in a
note.
Putin, who began a new presidential term last May, did not
name any specific companies whose share issues should be held in
Moscow rather than overseas, but the government has flagged
plans to cut its holdings in VTB, shipping company Sovcomflot
and in diamond company Alrosa this year.
TRADING VOLUMES
Recently, Russia merged its two stock exchanges into the
united Moscow Exchange in a step to ease domestic flotations.
The exchange plans an initial public offering (IPO) on its own
platform later this year.
But trading volumes in Moscow remain small by comparison
with New York or London - the main listing platforms in recent
years for Russian companies - as it is yet to create a
competitive infrastructure and gain the trust of investors.
According to brokerage Otkritie, only 1.5 million people in
Russia are direct or indirect stock market investors, compared
with more than half of households in the United States.
"For this (boost to the Moscow bourse) to be achieved, a
more stable, secure and transparent market environment needs to
be promoted," it said in a note.
Putin also suggested scrapping restrictions that prevent
Russia's State Pension Fund from investing in local IPOs, but
this idea also met scepticism among analysts.
"If privatisation evolves into various government bodies and
quasi-government entities becoming the main buyers of privatised
assets, the whole tenet of reducing the state's role in the
economy would be compromised, and equity risk premiums will
likely remain elevated, rather than decrease," said Otkritie.
In 2010, Russia announced plans to raise $50 billion in five
years from reducing its stakes in major companies and banks,
such as Rosneft, Transneft, Sberbank
, VTB and others.
Sales could be carried out to large private investors,
including private equity firms, or via stock exchanges. So far,
the state has managed to cut its holdings via exchanges only in
the country's two largest banks, Sberbank and VTB, raising
around $8 billion in total.