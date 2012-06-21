ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 Implementing far-reaching reforms of Russia's energy-reliant economy is a top priority, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We have worked out an entire programme of large-scale reform. It has received broad public support. I see its fulfillment as my primary task as president," Putin told an annual economic forum.

