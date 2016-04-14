MOSCOW, April 14 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday changes were needed to the way Russia regulates retailers in response to complaints from suppliers that big chains were being allowed to squeeze them.

"I can see that the law is slipping from the positions it was supposed to take ... because relevant governmental entities today do not pay proper attention to it," Putin said during his annual phone-in.

He said red tape was standing in the way of implementing the law partly because of the retail industry's lobbying efforts and called on the agriculture ministry to be more active in lobbying farmers' interests.

Putin said the law must guarantee a reduction of the time retailers have to pay their suppliers, and contain a provision about the maximum bonuses that food producers often have to pay supermarkets to gain access to shelf space.

He also said the law should extend the Federal Anti-monopoly Service's powers over the retail sector.

"I hope that the government will finalise these agreements and that the State Duma (lower house of parliament) will consider (it) during the spring session," Putin said.

Moscow-traded shares in Russian food retailers were mixed after Putin's comments with Magnit losing 2.2 percent, Lenta gaining 0.47 percent and Dixy Group shedding 0.64 percent by 1522 GMT against a 1.2 percent fall in the broad market index. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by David Evans)