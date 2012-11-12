* Russian authorities have clamped down on dissent this year
* Campaigners say Putin orchestrated clampdown after
re-election
* Putin hints at concessions on defamation, treason and NGO
laws
By Denis Dyomkin
MOSCOW, Nov 12 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Monday he was ready to review or move more slowly on a
clutch of recent laws that rights campaigners say are aimed at
silencing his critics.
Since Putin's re-election in March, preceded by the largest
protests in his 12 years in power, parliament has rushed through
laws tightening controls on the Internet, increasing the
penalties for defamation and expanding the definition of high
treason, among others.
Rights activists and political opponents say Putin has
orchestrated the clampdown, and the West has also expressed
concern that civil liberties are being rolled back.
"Everything that is taking place here is done for a sole
purpose - that of our country being stable. Effective and
stable," Putin told a meeting of the Civil Society and Human
Rights Council, his own advisory body.
"It cannot be more stable if it is only based on the power
of law enforcement and repressive agencies. It will be more
stable if society is more collective, effective, responsible, if
a bond is established between society, the citizen and the
state," he added, according to RIA news agency.
Putin was heading the first meeting of the council since 39
new members were elected in an online vote to replace prominent
rights campaigners who resigned after his re-election in March.
He told the meeting he was ready to reconsider the law on
high treason, which rights campaigners say could mean that any
Russian citizen who had contacts with a foreigner could be
accused of trying to undermine the state.
Putin also offered to rephrase wording in another bill that
envisages stiffer punishments for defamation, and said
parliament should not rush to adopt a law that would introduce
jail sentences for offending religious feelings.
He also said he would "look again" at legislation signed in
July that requires foreign-funded non-governmental organisations
to register as "foreign agents", saying its main aim was to
prevent foreign meddling in Russia's domestic affairs.
Council members said it was not clear what kind of
concessions, if any, Putin might ultimately make.
"What was that? The way I see it, an attempt to get some
sort of feedback on all the laws that have irritated society,"
said Irina Khakamada, a member of the Council. "Let's see what
the result will be. I don't know."