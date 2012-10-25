NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia Oct 25 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had "mixed feelings" about state oil major Rosneft's cooperation with BP, after Rosneft announced a $55 billion takeover of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP.

"The government and I had mixed feelings when this project came up," Putin told a meeting with foreign analysts and journalists.

Putin said that, although the deal ran counter to efforts to constrain the expansion of the state's role in the economy, he had backed it because of a shareholder conflict at between BP and the billionaire co-owners of Russia's No.3 oil firm.