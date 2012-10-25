* Putin backed Rosneft buyout of TNK-BP to resolve conflict
* Tycoon co-owners selling on own initiative
* Takeover would create largest listed oil group
By Gleb Bryanski
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, Oct 25 Russian President
Vladimir Putin has "mixed feelings" about Rosneft's
alliance with BP after the state oil major announced a
$55 billion takeover of Anglo-Russian TNK-BP.
Putin said on Thursday that, although the deal ran counter
to efforts to constrain the state's role in the Russian economy,
he backed it because of a shareholder conflict between BP and
the billionaire co-owners of Russia's No.3 oil firm.
Rosneft's takeover of TNK-BP, expected to close in the next
six months, would create the world's largest listed oil company
with daily output of 4.6 million barrels in oil-equivalent
terms.
"The government and I had mixed feelings when this project
came up," Putin told a meeting with foreign analysts and
journalists at his residence outside Moscow. "The fact that a
company with state participation was increasing its market share
at the expense of its foreign partner was a minus."
In the deal, announced on Monday, Rosneft will pay $27
billion in cash and stock for BP's one-half stake in TNK-BP. BP
will then plough $4.8 billion back into buying Rosneft stock to
end up with a stake of nearly 20 percent.
Rosneft also reached an outline deal with the four
Soviet-born tycoons that own the other half of TNK-BP - Mikhail
Fridman, German Khan, Viktor Vekselberg and Len Blavatnik - to
buy out their stake for $28 billion in cash.
More than a dozen western banks have agreed to provide
around $15 billion in financing to pay for the BP leg of the
deal, but it remains unclear how Rosneft will finance the second
part of the transaction to buy out the tycoons' AAR consortium.
A senior Western banker advising Rosneft was in Moscow on
Thursday for meetings to put together deal financing, according
to a source familiar with the matter.
DESIRE TO SELL
The deal represents an ambitious gambit by Rosneft CEO Igor
Sechin, who has been close to Putin for two decades. But it has
encountered resistance from liberal ministers in Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev's government.
Putin, who has a history of conflict with the business
"oligarchs" who amassed vast wealth in the controversial
privatisations of Soviet assets in the 1990s, said the sale by
the billionaire quartet was made on their own initiative.
"They expressed their desire to sell their part," he said.
There were positive aspects to the deal, he said, such as
BP's presence as a minority shareholder with seats on the
Rosneft board to help boost transparency. BP's stake purchase
amounted to privatisation of a sort, he added.
BP paid $8 billion for a one-half stake in TNK-BP in 2003
and, factoring dividend payments of $19 billion it has received
since, stands to make a total of nearly six times its original
investment.
Putin cautioned at the time of the original deal that the
50-50 partnership structure might not work and repeated that
line on Thursday: "They did not agree, they did not solve their
issues and all their work went from one conflict to another," he
said.
BP had come to the Russian government several times to ask
for help to resolve the shareholder conflict.
"We tried not to get involved but when BP managers came to
me and the government and said we want to cooperate with Rosneft
we could not say no," said Putin.
"We had a difficult choice. In the end we have agreed with
the proposal of Rosneft and BP that they will work together."