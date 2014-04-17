REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
(Adds quotes, background)
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the country would speed up the process of switching Crimea's banking system to the rouble as Moscow looks to integrate the peninsula it annexed last month.
Crimea has officially introduced the rouble and started paying out pensions and state salaries in the currency since the region voted overwhelmingly in favour of joining Russia on March 16. Kiev and the West have denounced the annexation.
"The (situation) in the banking sector has not been completely resolved," Putin said in a televised call-in with the nation.
"We will try to talk with Ukrainian partners until we can find no solution. Turnover of the (Ukrainian) hryvnia is already restricted. The situation leaves no choice but to move to an accelerated circulation of the rouble."
Putin said it would take about a month to create a network and open up the needed number of accounts. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Andrey Kuzmin, Oksana Kobzeva and Polina Devitt; writing by Megan Davies; Editing by John Stonestreet)
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.