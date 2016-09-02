MOSCOW, Sept 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin defended the central bank on Friday, saying in an interview to Bloomberg that the bank was acting independently and managed the rouble well.

Putin, according to a transcript of the interview published on the Kremlin website, said the stability of the rouble was key.

"One way or another, with all the nuances, the central bank manages that," Putin said.

He also said decisions on federal spending must be taken extremely carefully.

"We have been cutting spending on items that are not considered high priority and are not going to mindlessly spend our reserves and spend them according to some political whim." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)