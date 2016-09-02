MOSCOW, Sept 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin
defended the central bank on Friday, saying in an interview to
Bloomberg that the bank was acting independently and managed the
rouble well.
Putin, according to a transcript of the interview published
on the Kremlin website, said the stability of the rouble was
key.
"One way or another, with all the nuances, the central bank
manages that," Putin said.
He also said decisions on federal spending must be taken
extremely carefully.
"We have been cutting spending on items that are not
considered high priority and are not going to mindlessly spend
our reserves and spend them according to some political whim."
