MOSCOW, July 20 A balance is needed to prevent an excessive support of one sector of the Russian economy at the expense of another, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, in comments on a stronger rouble.

Peskov was asked to clarify comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin who had said that the rouble was strengthening despite volatility on the global commodity markets and the authorities needed to think about what to do in the near future given those factors.

"In general, the rouble's strengthening has positive sides, yet from another point of view, this requires some measures towards export-oriented sectors," Peskov said. "Of course, fully moving to one side would not be wise - and this was meant." (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)