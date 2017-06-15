MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would remove its sanctions on other countries if they removed their sanctions imposed on Moscow.

When deciding on extending the sanctions, Russia will consider the attitude of the countries that imposed their sanctions on Moscow, Putin said during his annual question-and- answer session with Russian citizens. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)