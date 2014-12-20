* Putin urges secret services to tackle "modern challenges"
* Foreign ministry preparing to retaliate over sanctions
(Writes through)
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Dec 20 Russia will not be intimidated
over its actions in Ukraine and Crimea, President Vladimir Putin
said on Saturday as his foreign ministry warned that it was
preparing to retaliate against fresh Western sanctions.
Both the European Union and United States adopted tighter
restrictions on investments in Crimea this week, while Canada
rachetted up its own sanctions directed at Moscow.
Sanctions coupled with tumbling global oil prices have
rattled Russia's economy, with the rouble losing over 40 percent
of its value year-to-date and a recession widely expected to
take hold next year.
Putin has remained defiant in the face of these setbacks,
repeatedly defending Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine
in March and its subsequent support for pro-Russian separatists
battling Kiev forces in eastern Ukraine.
Speaking at a concert honouring past and present security
service staff, Putin said he had heard people calling for Russia
to "pay dearly for its independent position backing compatriots
and Crimea... (and) just for the mere fact that we exist".
"Obviously, no one will succeed in intimidating us, to
deter, to isolate Russia," he said in comments that were shown
by state-run Rossiya 24 TV.
Separately, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday
that new Western sanctions against Ukraine's Crimea region
represented a "collective punishment" against residents who had
voted overwhelmingly in a referendum last March to join Russia.
"It is sad that the countries which call themselves
democratic resort to such methods in the 21st century," the
ministry said in a statement.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said the
sanctions undermined political efforts to resolve the conflict
in eastern Ukraine.
"We advise Washington and Ottawa to think about the
consequences of such actions. Meanwhile, we will work on
retaliatory measures," he said in comments published on the
ministry web site.
Russia retaliated to earlier sanctions by limiting food
imports from a range of Western countries.
Kiev and its Western backers accuse Moscow of fanning
violence in Ukraine and arming the rebels. Moscow denies the
accusations and says it annexed Crimea only after the referendum
showed most residents wanted it to become part of Russia.
Earlier on Saturday, in a letter published by the Kremlin,
Putin called for Russia's secret services to be improved to
tackle "modern challenges and threats and the emergence of new
destabilising factors".
The key tasks for Russia's secret operatives were to fight
international terrorism and "any attempts of foreign special
services to deal a blow to Russia (and) her political and
economic interests," said Putin, himself a former KGB agent.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Tom Heneghan and
Crispian Balmer)