MOSCOW, June 15 Russia's medium-term plans in
Syria include improving capability of the Syrian armed forces
which would allow to relocate Russian troops in the country to
the existing Russian bases, President Vladimir Putin said on
Thursday.
"We aim to establish a process a political settlement (in
Syria) between all the sides involved," Putin also said during a
question and answer session with citizens.
He said that after boosting the capability of the Syrian
military, Russia's aviation will continue helping it where
necessary.
Putin also said Russia's military industrial complex had
benefited greatly from testing its latest weapons in Syria.
Combined with this, the experience acquired by the Russian army
in Syria, is "priceless", he said.
