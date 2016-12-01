MOSCOW Dec 1 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia needed to consider changes to its taxation system and implement new mechanisms starting from 2019.

In his annual state of the nation address, Putin said the government should present a new plan for economic development before May 2017. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Christian Lowe and Dasha Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)