* Putin says to make use of "new realities" of WTO
membership
* President to host APEC summit, warns of world trade crisis
* Calls for co-operation to promote Pacific Rim growth
MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russia will use its membership of
the World Trade Organisation to help shape global rules to
address a crisis in world trade, President Vladimir Putin said
on Wednesday.
The country became the 156th member of the WTO last month.
The $1.9 trillion Russian economy, the world's ninth largest,
had for years been the biggest outside the trade rules club.
Putin, who hosts an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)
summit in Russia's east coast city of Vladivostok at the
weekend, said the talks should take into account "new realities
such as Russia's accession to the World Trade Organisation".
"Membership in the WTO gives us the ability to participate
more broadly in setting the global trade rules - an issue that
has been a focus of attention for APEC in the past," he wrote in
an article for The Wall Street Journal's Asian edition.
"The very principle of free trade is undergoing a crisis. We
regularly observe recurrences of protectionism and veiled trade
wars instead of lifting barriers," he said, adding that "it is
imperative that we develop common approaches".
Putin also said APEC states should work together to address
"the crucial challenge" of supporting sustainable growth by
promoting innovation and the exchange of ideas, according to a
Kremlin transcript of the article for publication on Thursday.
"We suggest that the dialogue in Vladivostok focus on
freeing up trade and investment flows to stimulate economic
growth," Putin said.
He offered no details about his plans for the WTO, but said
a Customs Union and Common Economic Space linking the former
Soviet republics of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan would "play
an active part in shaping the regional and international
agenda".
The European Union and United States have reacted coolly to
those groupings, while Russia has similar reservations about a
the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade initiative backed by
Washington.
U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. Trade Representative
Ron Kirk will miss the Sept. 8-9 summit of the 21-member APEC in
Vladivostok, on the Sea of Japan near the North Korean and
Chinese borders.
Russia has spent more than $20 billion on roads, bridges and
renovations for the summit in the city 6,450 km (4,000 miles)
east of Moscow, which is meant to underline Russia's interest in
wielding more Asian influence.
But it still faces a colossal challenge making its Asian
reach more profitable, a Russian tycoon said.
Russia will miss out in the booming export markets of the
Pacific Rim if it fails to build infrastructure and cut red tape
urgently, shipping and commodities billionaire Zyavudin
Magomedov said.