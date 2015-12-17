(Adds quotes, details, background, releads)
By Maria Tsvetkova
MOSCOW Dec 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Thursday he was not sure that the flow of Russian gas to
Europe via Ukraine should end when a Gazprom transit
contract runs out at the end of the decade.
Gazprom supplies about a third of Europe's gas
needs and roughly half of this is shipped via Ukraine. But
Gazprom plans not to renew the transit contact with Kiev after
its expiry. In the past, rows between Moscow and Kiev have
disrupted gas flows via Ukraine to Europe prompting a search for
an alternative route.
"On a corporate level, during heated debates I personally
heard someone saying we will stop the transit ... I am not sure
this should be done," Putin said at his annual news conference.
Gazprom originally planned to use the South Stream pipeline
beneath the Black Sea to send its gas to Europe. But this
project has been scrapped and a different pipeline has been
proposed - TurkStream - which would run to Turkey and then to
Europe.
But there are also question marks over the TurkStream
project.
Two Gazprom sources told Reuters last week that Russia could
freeze work on TurkStream after Turkey shot down a Russian
warplane last month.
TurkStream would initially carry a total of 63 billion cubic
metres of gas per year.
Putin also said the European Commission should provide
written guarantees that a possible future route for Russian gas
flowing from Turkey to Europe would be a priority and supported
by the Commission as a condition for Gazprom to continue the
project.
Relations between Moscow and Ankara have been strained since
the Russian plane was downed last month on a mission to Syria.
Russia has imposed sanctions on Turkey.
In September, a group of European companies signed a deal
with Gazprom to expand its Nord Stream pipeline so that it can
deliver increased gas volumes directly from Russia to Germany
but the expansion has not started yet.
Putin said on Thursday Russia's decision to participate in
the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey
would be based on purely commercial considerations.
"Questions about this project should be decided on a
corporate level ... We will not take a single step that would
damage our own economic interests," Putin told his annual news
conference.
