MOSCOW, April 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Ukraine's government needs to provide guarantees to its Russian-speaking population in the east of the country to resolve the crisis.

"The compromise must be found not between third party players but between the different political forces within Ukraine itself," Putin said in a televised call-in with the nation. "This is extremely important, it is the key issue."

