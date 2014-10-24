LAURA, Russia Oct 24 Russian President Vladimir
Putin blamed the West on Friday for the conflict in Ukraine and
denied accusations of empire building or trying to undermine the
sovereignty of neighbouring countries.
In a speech to a group of political scholars called the
Valdai Club in which he was fiercely critical of the United
States, Putin said the risk of conflicts involving big powers
had risen along with the threat of arms control treaties being
violated.
The president also called for talks on internationally
acceptable conditions for the use of force, criticising what he
portrayed as arbitrary foreign interference in internal affairs
of other countries.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Jason Bush, Editing
by Timothy Heritage)