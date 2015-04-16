MOSCOW, April 16 Russian President Vladimir
Putin said on Thursday Kiev was cutting off the Donbass area of
eastern Ukraine by excluding its citizens from the national
financial system.
In answer to questions at a televised call-in, Putin also
denied reports that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko had
asked Russia to take Donbass, a coal-mining region where
pro-Russian separatists rose up last year.
"There are people who fight for their rights by force ...
but there are also people have nothing to do with it, who have
worked for their pensions ... So why are you not paying them?"
he asked.
"Thus we can say that today's authorities in Ukraine are
cutting off Donbass with their own hands."
