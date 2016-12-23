BRIEF-JPMorgan to become custodian for $1 tln in BlackRock assets - WSJ, citing a source
* JPM will spend about two years adding BlackRock custodial assets to its existing $20.5 trillion platform - WSJ, citing a source
MOSCOW Dec 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the Normandy format of talks on the Ukraine crisis was not that effective, but should be kept anyway.
Speaking at an annual end-of-year news conference, Putin also said he supported a decision by the European Union to allow Ukrainians to visit the bloc without a visa. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Nielsen Holdings Plc - unit is proposing to issue $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
LONDON, Jan 25 The dollar tumbled to a seven-week low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday on worries that U.S. President Donald Trump was focusing too much on protectionism and isolationism, and not enough on pro-growth policies.