MOSCOW, April 17 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he was certain that Russia and Ukraine could reach a compromise following Moscow's annexation of Crimea, saying the neighbours had a huge number of common interests.

"I'm sure we will come to a mutual understanding with Ukraine. We will not be able to do without each other," Putin said in a televised call-in with the nation. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by John Stonestreet)