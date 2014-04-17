MOSCOW, April 17 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that trust between Russia and the United States was lost before the crisis in Ukraine but that he wants to restore their cooperation.

To acheive that, Putin said, the United States should respect others' interests and respect international law.

"To a certain extent trust has been lost, but we do not think we are to blame," he said in a televised call-in with the nation. "The United States can act in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya but Russia is not allowed to defend its interests."

