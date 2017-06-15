MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia was ready for a constructive dialogue with the United States.

"We do not view USA as our enemy," Putin said during his annual question-and-answer session with Russian citizens. Moscow and Washington can cooperate on issues including the non-proliferation of weapons and the Syria crisis, he added. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)