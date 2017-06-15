UPDATE 2-Oil prices fall further with glut concerns persisting
* Crude has dropped about 20 pct since peaking in late-Feb (Adds comment, updates prices)
MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia was ready for a constructive dialogue with the United States.
"We do not view USA as our enemy," Putin said during his annual question-and-answer session with Russian citizens. Moscow and Washington can cooperate on issues including the non-proliferation of weapons and the Syria crisis, he added. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Crude has dropped about 20 pct since peaking in late-Feb (Adds comment, updates prices)
BEIJING, June 22 China must show patience in its "long war" against widespread soil pollution, the environment ministry said this week, with the country facing a clean-up bill that could reach as high as 1 trillion yuan ($146.39 billion).
TOKYO, June 22 Oil prices rose on Thursday for the first time in three days after U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell, but investors are looking for more signs that output cuts by OPEC and some other producers are ending a three-year glut.