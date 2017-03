LAKE SELIGER, Russia Aug 29 President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he hoped Russia would not lose the right to hold the 2018 World Cup soccer tournament, following Western calls to strip Russia of the contest.

Asked whether there were any risks Russia could lose its right to hold the tournement due to the "complicated political situation", Putin said: "I hope not. FIFA has already said soccer and sport are outside politics and I think that is the right approach." (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Thomas Grove, editing by Jason Bush)