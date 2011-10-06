* Putin presses West to help Russia secure WTO entry

* Says EU, US should help resolve Georgian objections (Adds details)

MOSCOW Oct 6 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin urged the United States and the European Union on Thursday to help overcome Georgia's objections to Russia's accession the World Trade Organisation (WTO) if they want Moscow to join the group.

"I have a question: do our main partners in Europe and the United States want Russia to become a member of the WTO or not?" Putin said during an investor conference in Moscow.

"You don't need to hide behind the issues of the Georgians. If they want, then they can accomplish this very fast, especially with the compromises we have already reached."

Russia's economy is by far the largest outside the 153-member WTO and Russia wants to complete its entry into the body this year after 18 years of negotiations.

But before Russia can join the WTO, Georgia and Russia must resolve their differences because Georgia, a WTO member, has effective veto power over the entry of new members.

Georgia and Russia fought a five-day war in 2008 over two breakaway Georgian regions and relations remained strained.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said in the United States this week he had "fruitful" discussions over Russia's accession bid. A deputy economy minister also said Russia had come to a compromise on meat imports, a long-standing sticking point for membership. (Reporting By Gleb Bryanski, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Steve Gutterman)