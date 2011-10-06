MOSCOW Oct 6 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir
Putin said on Thursday that if the United States and European
Union want Russia to join the World Trade Organisation (WTO)
they should help resolve objections put forth by Georgia over
Russia's accession to the trade body.
"I have a question: do our main partners in Europe and the
United States want Russia to become a member of the WTO or not?
You don't need to hide behind the issues of the Georgians. If
they want then they can accomplish this very fast, especially
with the compromises we have already reached," Putin said at an
investor conference.
