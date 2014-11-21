MOSCOW Nov 21 Former Finance Minister Alexei
Kudrin warned President Vladimir Putin on Friday that "excessive
conservatism" could restrict economic and political freedoms and
said populist policies would weaken Russia.
Kudrin, a liberal economist and long-time Putin ally, also
said it would take years to woo foreign investors back to Russia
and restore trust in the rouble, hit by an economic downturn
aggravated by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
Putin's popularity has soared in Russia since Moscow annexed
the Crimea peninsula during the conflict in Ukraine, but Kudrin
made clear he saw pitfalls ahead.
"If the president relies only on populist approaches, the
country will continue to weaken, and will lose economic growth
opportunities," Kudrin wrote in a commentary published by the
Vedomosti business newspaper.
"It is necessary to avoid excessive conservatism, which
limits individual and economic freedom, hinders development,"
wrote Kudrin, a darling of Western investors who quit as finance
chief in September 2011 after criticising military spending.
Kudrin has more scope than most in Russia to express his
views candidly in public after working with Putin for many years
and long having his ear on economic policy matters.
He also said the Western sanctions, which limit access to
foreign capital by some of Russia's largest companies, have done
as much damage to the rouble as a fall in global oil prices.
The rouble is down nearly 30 percent against the dollar
since the start of the year and energy is Russia's
largest export commodity and an important source of income.
"Formal and informal sanctions have already seriously
impacted the Russian economy," Kudrin wrote. "Bringing back the
previous opportunities when it comes to foreign investment and
trust in the rouble can be achieved only within seven to 10
years of growth of our economy."
He also criticised energy companies for asking for financial
aid. Rosneft, the country's top oil producer, has
asked for over $48 billion from one of the country's rainy day
funds, the National Wealth Fund. b
(Editing by Timothy Heritage)