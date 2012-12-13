* Picks Credit Suisse and JPMorgan to advise on IPO-sources
* Plans to sell 25-30 pct of shares in mid-2013-sources
* Seeking $1 billion value-sources
* Company denies any immediate plans for IPO
MOSCOW, Dec 13 Russian payment transfer company
QIWI has picked Credit Suisse and JPMorgan for
a N e w York initial public share offering which it plans for the
middle of next year, three sources familiar with the matter
said.
The company, which operates in 22 countries in Europe, Asia,
Africa and the Americas, plans to sell between 25 and 30 percent
of its shares in a deal that would value it at $1 billion, the
sources said.
QIWI Chairman Andrei Romanenko declined to comment. A
company spokeswoman said the company could become public in the
long term but denied there were immediate plans for an IPO.
Russian companies often prefer London over New York as the
venue for their overseas listings, with the $1.4 billion float
last year by the country's most popular search engine Yandex
being the most notable recent exception.
NYSE Euronext is aiming to attract several Russian
companies to raise money on its markets in 2013.
Russian internet group Mail.RU, which co-founded
QIWI in 2007 and owns 21.35 percent of its shares, declined to
comment.
Japan's Mitsui & Co has also been a QIWI
shareholder since Dec. 2010.