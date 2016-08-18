MOSCOW Aug 18 A Russian court on Thursday extended the detention of Yevgeny Dod, a board member of power generator Quadra, until Dec. 22, according to a Reuters reporter in the courtroom.

Until last year, Dod headed Rushydro, a state-owned generator of hydro-electric power.

He was detained earlier this year on suspicion of fraudulently paying himself a bonus of about $10 million. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Roche)