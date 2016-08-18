German stocks - Factors to watch on January 30
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Jan 30 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
MOSCOW Aug 18 A Russian court on Thursday extended the detention of Yevgeny Dod, a board member of power generator Quadra, until Dec. 22, according to a Reuters reporter in the courtroom.
Until last year, Dod headed Rushydro, a state-owned generator of hydro-electric power.
He was detained earlier this year on suspicion of fraudulently paying himself a bonus of about $10 million. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Roche)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Jan 30 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
TOKYO, Jan 30 Tokyo stocks fell on Monday as a stronger yen weakened earnings outlooks for Japanese exporters, and as financial companies tumbled after data showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter.
The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday: