(Corrects headline to say Russia Raiffeisen unit saw its net profit treble in 2015, not 2016)

MOSCOW Feb 16 The Russian unit of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International saw its net profit increase threefold in 2015 thanks to the sale of its pension fund business and it expects another "highly profitable" year in 2016, the unit's head said on Tuesday.

The subsidiary's profit reached 24.9 billion roubles last year, with return on equity improving to 25.4 percent, from 16.2 percent, according to the bank's presentation and Sergei Monin, the head of Raiffeisenbank (Russia).

The bank's credit portfolio before provisions declined, however, by 6.9 percent in annual terms.

"We are looking at 2016 optimistically. We will be highly profitable and will perform better than the market," Monin told journalists, without giving any details.

He said that to reduce the capital adequacy level's dependence on the weakening rouble, the bank converted its rouble subordinated loans from the parent company into foreign currency.

Monin also said that the bank has no plans to withdraw any loan products this year. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)