MOSCOW, Sept 2 Russian state railway monopoly Russian Railways has cut its forecast for cargo shipments growth this year to 3.0-3.3 percent from 5 percent, chief executive Vladimir Yakunin said on Friday.

Rail cargo is seen as a barometer for the Russian economy as a whole, as it carries the metals and commodities that are its lifeblood. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)