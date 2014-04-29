MOSCOW, April 29 A section of Russia's
Transsiberian railway was temporarily halted on Tuesday due to a
fire and explosions at a nearby munitions depot, Russian
Railways said.
"Due to a blaze at a Defence Ministry munitions depot in
Zabaikalsky Krai the operations of trains between Chita and
Karymskaya have been temporarily stopped for security reasons,"
the railroad monopoly said in a statement.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The railway, linking Russia's western regions with Far
Eastern ports, is a major export route for Russian commodities,
including coal.
(Reporting By Gleb Stolyarov, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk,
Editing by Nigel Stephenson)