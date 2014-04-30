(Adds new death count, trains running on Transsiberian railway)
MOSCOW, April 30 Explosions caused by a fire
killed at least 10 people at a munitions depot in eastern
Siberia and temporarily closed a section of the Transsiberian
railway, Russia's Defence Ministry said.
Engineers found a truck with 10 corpses in the early hours
of Wednesday, a Defence Ministry spokesman told Rossiya-24
television, which carried pictures of flames swirling high in
the night sky and turning it red.
The blaze broke out on Tuesday at the depot near Bolshaya
Tura village, some 6,200 km (3,852 miles) southeast of Moscow,
caused by a wildfire raging nearby. More than 1,000 residents
were evacuated, the local Emergencies Ministry said.
As the wildfire spread, a logistics officer decided to
evacuate those guarding the depot but the group were hit by
another explosion as they tried to escape and died within
minutes, spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
A further 17 people were injured in the blaze, the local
Zabaikalsky Krai government said on its website.
The railroad operator said trains between Chita and
Karymskaya were temporarily stopped for "security reasons," but
by Wednesday morning trains were running again, Interfax news
agency reported.
The Transsiberian railway, linking Russia's western regions
with ports in Russia's far east, is an export route for Russian
commodities.
Up to a third of the freight carried on the Transsiberian
railway is Russian coal being exported to the Asia-Pacific
region. Oil and oil products make up 20 percent and construction
and woodworking goods up to 10 percent, according to analyst
data.
The railway is also used for supplies of some grain and
metals. Fires at munitions depots are not uncommon in the former
Soviet Union and are often blamed on negligence.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Polina Devitt and Alexander
Winning, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk,; Editing by Timothy
Heritage)