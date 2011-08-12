* State banks' leasing companies buy up railway cars

* VTB, Sberbank biggest owners after RZhD and subsidiaries

MOSCOW Aug 12 Russian state banks' leasing subsidiaries have become the second largest rail car owners after state rail monopoly Russian Railways (RZhD), according to the carrier's data.

VTB-leasing, a subsidiary of Russia's No.2 lender VTB , held 45,826 units as of July 1, the second biggest owner after RZhD and its subsidiaries Freight One and Two, according to RZhD's and the bank's data.

The leasing arm of Sberbank , Russia's biggest lender, is third biggest with 42,000.

Crumbling Soviet-era infrastructure, including the rail network which transports most of the oil in the world's top crude exporter, has been starved of investment and has been one of the major drags on Russia's economy.

Leasing companies started buying up rail cars in 2009-2010, when cargo train prices fell along with private operator demand, according to private freight rail operator Transgarant.

"Buying a rail car is a large investment, not always affordable to operators but of interest to leasing companies," said Yury Saakyan, chief executive at the Institute of the Natural Monopolies Problems.