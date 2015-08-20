MOSCOW Aug 20 Russian Deputy Transport Minister
Oleg Belozerov has been named the new head of Russia's state
railway monopoly, ITAR-TASS news agency reported on Thursday,
citing Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
"I have decided to appoint you as the head of the Russian
Railways whilst simultaneously releasing you from the post of
deputy minister of transport of the Russian Federation," Tass
quoted Medvedev as telling Belozerov.
Outgoing head Vladimir Yakunin, a long-standing confidant of
Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced his plan to leave
his post to become a senator on Monday, a rare and unexpected
reshuffle in the Kremlin's inner circle.
(Writing by Jack Stubbs, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)