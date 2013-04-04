BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
MOSCOW, April 4 State-run Russian Railways (RZhD) will conduct a roadshow to market it first euro-denominated Eurobond, a source in the banking sector told Reuters on Thursday.
The company has picked Societe Generale, Natexis, RBS and VTB Capital as organisers of the Eurobond issue.
Russian Railways raised 675 million Swiss francs ($714 million) in five-year Eurobonds in January.
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
TOKYO, March 9 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday, benefitting from a weaker yen after the dollar gained when U.S. jobs data cemented expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc is working to mend its relationship with regulators as pressure mounts for the company to improve its business practices and temper Chief Executive Travis Kalanick's aggressive leadership style.