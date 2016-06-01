UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, June 1 Russian Railways sees its loadings rising 1.5 percent year-on-year in January-June 2016, Russian Railways Vice President Salman Babayev told jornalists on Wednesday.
Russian Railways' network loaded 1.214 billion tonnes of freight in 2015, 1 percent less than a year earlier. . (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources