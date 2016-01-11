MOSCOW Jan 11 Russian Railways said on Monday its loadings in 2015 were down 1 percent year on year to 1.214 billion tonnes.

Loadings of oil and oil products were down 2.1 percent year on year to 251.2 million tonnes, Russian Railways said in a statement. (Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe)