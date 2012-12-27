MOSCOW Dec 27 VTB, Russia's No.2 lender, said on Thursday it opened a two-year credit line of 30 billion roubles ($981.5 million) to state-owned monopoly Russian Railways.

The funds to be spent on Russian Railways' ongoing operations, the bank added.

($1 = 30.5645 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)