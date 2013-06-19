MOSCOW, June 19 A statement announcing that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev had dismissed Russian Railways chief Vladimir Yakunin was a hoax, Medvedev's spokeswoman Natalya Timakova said on Wednesday.

Timakova said that the statement, which was distributed to media outlets by email, was made to look as if it had been sent by the government press service.

