UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
(Adds confirmation that email was imitation)
MOSCOW, June 19 A statement announcing that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev had dismissed Russian Railways chief Vladimir Yakunin was a hoax, Medvedev's spokeswoman Natalya Timakova said on Wednesday.
Timakova said the statement distributed to media outlets was made to look as if it had been sent by the government press service.
A Thomson Reuters security expert confirmed that the emailed announcement was an imitation that did originate from Russia, but not from the government press service. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Anthony Barker, Toni Reinhold)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders