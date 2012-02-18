* Rallies provide show of support before March 4 vote
* Authorities say 60,000 turn out in St Petersburg
* Backers say Putin, facing revived opposition, means
stability
MOSCOW, Feb 18 Tens of thousands of people
demonstrated in cities across Russia in support of Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin on Saturday in a show of force two weeks
before a March 4 presidential election that is expected to
return him to the Kremlin.
The rallies began in the Pacific coast port of Vladivostok
and culminated with a late-night demonstration on wheels in
Moscow, where motorists took to the streets with slogans such as
"Putin rules" on their cars.
"One wish unites us: we want to be sure of tomorrow," said a
declaration read out at the rally in St. Petersburg, which like
many others was organised by trade unions that have close
government ties.
The declaration urged Russians to vote on March 4 and
"defend the right to the stable future".
In central Moscow, about 10 people staging a street protest
against Putin were detained, Ekho Moskvy radio reported.
The pro-Putin rallies are aimed at showing that the prime
minister, who could remain president until 2024 if he wins two
straight terms, has majority support despite the biggest
opposition protests of his 12-year rule.
Opponents say state workers are pressured to attend the
pro-Putin rallies with a combination of threats and payments,
and that police exaggerate the size of the crowds while
underestimating the size of opposition protests.
Tens of thousands of people have turned out for opposition
protests in recent months, venting anger over suspected fraud in
December's parliamentary election, and over what they see as a
lack of say in Putin's tightly controlled political system.
On Feb. 4, when opponents held their most recent big
protests in Moscow, supporters of Putin staged a rally that may
have been even bigger and echoed his portrayal of the protesters
as Western-funded troublemakers bent on revolution.
At Saturday's rallies, demonstrators said they wanted
stability, which Putin says he brought to Russia after the
economic troubles ushered in by the 1991 collapse of the Soviet
Union.
Authorities said crowds of thousands gathered in many
cities, and as many as 60,000 in St. Petersburg, Russia's second
city and the hometown of Putin, who was president from 2000-2008
and still, as prime minister, Russia's dominant politician.
In Oryol, a city south of Moscow, demonstrators chanted
"Russia, Putin, Victory!" and vowed "to prevent new upheaval".
"We have come to this rally today to say that we do have
something to defend. We want to say as loudly as possible that
we support Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," youth movement leader
Ivan Arkatov told the crowd, according to Itar-Tass.
"We stand for the unity of the country and for stability,"
Itar-Tass quoted a student activist in the Volga River city of
Nizhny Novgorod as saying. "We are the people of Russia and we
will decide Russia's fate."
The pro-Putin car rally in Moscow late on Saturday followed
a similar demonstration against Putin, and in favour of fair
elections, that was organised by opposition activists on Jan.
29. They plan another car protest on Sunday.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman)