UPDATE 7-Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January
MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russian coal miner Raspadskaya said on Friday it incurred a net loss of $19 million for the first half of 2012 on the back of weak domestic demand for coking coal.
The company, in which steelmaker Evraz has a stake, also said in a report its revenue fell 24 percent to $285 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation decreased 46 percent to $99 million.
Raspadskaya was Russia's largest coking coal miner until a deadly accident at its key mine in 2010 reduced its output sharply. Its net income for the first half of 2011 totalled $99 million.
The company reported in July that sluggish domestic demand for coking coal made a big dent in first-half sales, prompting it to review its spending plans. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January
Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday.
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 13 Operators of the nation's tallest dam prepared on Monday to shore up a crumbling emergency spillway with bags of rock while bleeding off excess water from a rain-swollen lake to ease the threat of inundating the Northern California communities under evacuation orders downstream.